Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: HELP !!! Power Valve #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Miami, FL Posts 5 HELP !!! Power Valve Need help removing broken PV on yamaha gp800. Have the manual have done everything according to the manual and it simply does not want to leave. Any suggestions or help please ???? Here is a picture. image1.jpeg



thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,071 Re: HELP !!! Power Valve You need to remove the bolt just above the broken stem...3mm allen IIRC Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules