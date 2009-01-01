Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 Yamaha Waverunner GP1200R Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Miami Posts 7 2000 Yamaha Waverunner GP1200R Question My sister in law just bought a Waverunner used. Trying to figure out what the purple lever on the left hand side is for. Getting ready to put in water and would like to know what everything does before we go. Any help will be appreciated.

Tom #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,071 Re: 2000 Yamaha Waverunner GP1200R Question Its the lock for the trim but 99% of the time it doesnt work because the cables are locked up.



You are suppose to be able to turn the left grip to adjust the trim & the purple lever is the lock.

