  Today, 08:30 PM #1
    maineidyl
    May 2018
    Miami
    7

    2000 Yamaha Waverunner GP1200R Question

    My sister in law just bought a Waverunner used. Trying to figure out what the purple lever on the left hand side is for. Getting ready to put in water and would like to know what everything does before we go. Any help will be appreciated.
    Tom
  Today, 08:37 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Dec 2003
    Sunny Fla
    26,071

    Re: 2000 Yamaha Waverunner GP1200R Question

    Its the lock for the trim but 99% of the time it doesnt work because the cables are locked up.

    You are suppose to be able to turn the left grip to adjust the trim & the purple lever is the lock.
