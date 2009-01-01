Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 ST Head modification #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location West Linn, Oregon Age 40 Posts 2 750 ST Head modification Ive read through hours of forums and still can't seem to find an answer hopefully the PWC scientist here can help if I post a question.



I have a 94 750ST I picked up for $200 with trailer, good deal but sometimes to good to be true.

I had it running in the first couple of days but not wanting to possibly damage something more expensive down the road. I decided to break it down and see what I was in to.

I noticed the motor moved on the mounts, as well as I wanted to install the block off plates for the oil/crankcase so I pulled the motor.



Inside the flywheel cover was some muddy oil (possibly previous owner added oil to the flywheel) so I cleaned that all up seals looked good on the flywheel side but not as good on the prop side, I had extra so decided to tear down the rest of the way. I noticed scoring on back cylinder so I found a good deal on a 82mm piston kit so I snatched it up.



With a higher piston I want to ensure proper cooling and have seen billet heads online however the cost is a bit more than I would like to spend. Is it possible to tap the other side of the stock head to offer better cooling to the pistons or do you feel its not necessary? Also the studs seem pretty beefy do you see an issue with those not being strong enough?

Will carb jetting be necessary as well.



Wiesco pistons WK1063 was the kit purchased.

