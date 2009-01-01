Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Driveshaft bearing housing hoses? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location FL Posts 24 Driveshaft bearing housing hoses? On my 2004 aquatrax F12 the drive shaft bearing housing has two hoses coming out of it. Today I noticed I have water entering the compartment where the drive shaft bearing is located.the water was seeping through a hole on the right side wall of this compartment into the main hull area. So I know one of these hoses is for the grease fitting the other one is connected 2 the relay housing what is that hose for can it be causing water to enter the hull? What is it for? Or do i just need a new bearing assembly? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules