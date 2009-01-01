On my 2004 aquatrax F12 the drive shaft bearing housing has two hoses coming out of it. Today I noticed I have water entering the compartment where the drive shaft bearing is located.the water was seeping through a hole on the right side wall of this compartment into the main hull area. So I know one of these hoses is for the grease fitting the other one is connected 2 the relay housing what is that hose for can it be causing water to enter the hull? What is it for? Or do i just need a new bearing assembly?