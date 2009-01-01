Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650SX- "Thanks for all the help" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Michigan Posts 2 650SX- "Thanks for all the help" I found this website during the winter while researching all sorts of facts/figures/tips/tricks/specs/ideas. Now that my project is finished, I thought I would give back in the form of some pictures incase some other dummy decides to relive his youth and wants to throw a ton of money at a stupid winter project such as this. Seriously though, thank you to the PWCToday website. This place is an awesome collection of information. Okay, I'm done being serious now.



My wife knew I always wanted a Stand-Up, so for my birthday she bought me a complete piece of poo. I filed it in the "I'll get to that project next" collection of lost souls that I keep stashed in the woods. This was 9 years ago.



Fast forward to summer 2017- While sitting on a beach enjoying cold beverages with a bunch of friends, a fellow friend shows up on his 750SXI. I wanna ride it. Everybody wants to ride it. We all take turns laughing our ***'s off and decide within the next few cold beverages that we all need Jet Skis, and we need them before summer 2018. We share a bottle of Motrin over the next week and remind each other of what a great idea this is. Craigslist in Southern Michigan goes crazy-POOF All my friends buy Jet Skis. Great. So here's the tale of how I turned an orphan into a princess. Jury is still out with regard to this being a good idea or not, but this seems like a lot of fun so-far. Enjoy.



6501.jpg6502.jpg

The Yellow Jacket in all its glory. My son was not alive when my wife gave me this ski. He likes suckers, and is not a chain-smoker.



6503.jpg6504.jpg

Whomever owned this before should have their tools taken away. I may have abandoned and neglected it for the better part of a decade, but my abuse did not include wire nuts or fender washers. me>them



6505.jpg6506.jpg6507.jpg

I like rebuilding engines. Fresh crank bearings and seals, 1mm over bore, black paint. Stock 28mm carb. Everything rebuilt that needed it.



6509.jpg6508.jpg

I am not good at body/paint work. I started by sanding it down and proceeded to make a huge mess of it before seeking the help of a professional (painter, not shrink). The price went up because I had helped. I would have paid double.



65013.jpg65012.jpg65011.jpg65014.jpg

While waiting for paint I tackled other odd jobs. Chin pad was cracked. I filled the crack. New upholstery fit good.



65010.jpg

I knocked the burrs off this old JetLyne, and rebuilt the pump. I didn't want to invest in a new impeller until I rode it and decided what I wanted. Jury is still out.



65015.jpg65016.jpg

Paint came back. My buddy did a great job, as he always does. Toyota Super White.



65017.jpg65018.jpg

All the guts put back in. Bilge pump too, which is the large blue hose.



65019.jpg

About here is where the painter stopped talking to me. I didn't intend to wrap it, but I think it looks cool and its mine, so I do what I want. Its nice to know that there is a decent paintjob underneath if I get tired of the busyness.



65020.jpg

My fello fat guy gang members. The neighbors hate us. There have already been complaints.



Mechanically sound, but I screwed up. I installed the West Coast head on top of a stock head gasket, so it was only cranking 90lbs. I just ordered proper gaskets and O-rings and will try again this weekend.



Thanks again PWCTODAY for all of the help! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,354 Re: 650SX- "Thanks for all the help" welcome , a fun ski to ride ,even although lots of people here on the forum bag the 650sx , a pipe mod and a decent 38 or 40mm carb , some 0 degree bars and the ski will light up.



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Michigan Posts 2 Re: 650SX- "Thanks for all the help" I'm not opposed to a larger carb, but any mods from here out will looking for torque, not so much horsepower as I'm 240#. Maybe more HP will feel like more torque? I did switch the bars, I think these are 7*. I have no idea how people rode these with the factory boomerang. Maybe they were built for T-Rex? #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 84 Re: 650SX- "Thanks for all the help" I️ have a mikuni 44 and jetco pipe for sale pm if interested Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Jet Cowboy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules