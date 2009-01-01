|
Tuning help on my 750x2
Alright guys I️ just dropped a 750 into my ski Im about to put the dual 40s on and the factory 650 pipe i can kinda figure out the carb tuning (will appreciate suggestions as well because I️ havent put it on the water yet will probably help with tuning) so anyways I️ was wondering if you guys could help me tune my head pipe or does it not matter? Thanks for the help in advance
Re: Tuning help on my 750x2
http://www.factorypipe.com/t_pipetuning.php
FPP says close the top and middle screw and start with bottom screw open 3/4 turn then close until pipe sizzling. I think a lot of people close the bottom and middle and adjust from the top since the top screw isnt buried. Good luck.
