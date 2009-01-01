pxctoday

  Today, 11:42 AM #1
    Mythenand
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    83

    Tuning help on my 750x2

    Alright guys I️ just dropped a 750 into my ski Im about to put the dual 40s on and the factory 650 pipe i can kinda figure out the carb tuning (will appreciate suggestions as well because I️ havent put it on the water yet will probably help with tuning) so anyways I️ was wondering if you guys could help me tune my head pipe or does it not matter? Thanks for the help in advance
  Today, 12:31 PM #2
    Kempski
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    31
    Posts
    334

    Re: Tuning help on my 750x2

    http://www.factorypipe.com/t_pipetuning.php

    FPP says close the top and middle screw and start with bottom screw open 3/4 turn then close until pipe sizzling. I think a lot of people close the bottom and middle and adjust from the top since the top screw isnt buried. Good luck.
