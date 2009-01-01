Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tuning help one my 750x2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 83 Tuning help one my 750x2 Alright guys I️ just dropped a 750 into my ski Im about to put the dual 40s on and the factory 650 pipe i can kinda figure out the carb tuning (will appreciate suggestions as well because I️ havent put it on the water yet will probably help with tuning) so anyways I️ was wondering if you guys could help me tune my head pipe or does it not matter? Thanks for the help in advance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules