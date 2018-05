Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1200R Gauge 157.2 Hours $200 shipped #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Marble Falls TX Posts 880 GP1200R Gauge 157.2 Hours $200 shipped Selling a good GP1200 R gauge from a freshwater ski. Clear screen, 157.2 hours. Other parts available.

Asking $200 including insured shipping.

Paypal accepted, fast shipping. Attached Images IMG_4621.JPG (179.4 KB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules