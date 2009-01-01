Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Wave Venture Limp Mode #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 47 Posts 44 96 Wave Venture Limp Mode Ski is in limp mode. I'm suspecting the thermal switch. Is there a way to bypass this switch. The ski is not running hot at all. Idles perfect and runs good but no power and only 25 mph. Carbs rebuilt completely and new reed valves installed. I tried unhooking the pink wire for thermal switch in the electrical box but the ski has no spark. Hooked the pink back up and unhooked the black and the ski started one time then no spark. Hooked the black wire back up and ski runs fine but still in limp mode. Any help would be appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

