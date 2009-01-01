|
|
-
Bronze 1998 GSXL 155MM PUMP
Some guys swear by them. Stator is clean zero damage. Will need rebuild. Just selling the houseing and stator section. Make offer.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Bronze 1998 GSXL 155MM PUMP
Large or small hub? Any pics?
-
Re: Bronze 1998 GSXL 155MM PUMP
I will measure and post a Pic of the pump. Today.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules