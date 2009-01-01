pxctoday

  Today, 08:46 AM #1
    Hydro-Mike
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    51
    Posts
    967

    Bronze 1998 GSXL 155MM PUMP

    Some guys swear by them. Stator is clean zero damage. Will need rebuild. Just selling the houseing and stator section. Make offer.
  Today, 09:02 AM #2
    scensor
    PWCToday Regular scensor's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    27
    Posts
    92

    Re: Bronze 1998 GSXL 155MM PUMP

    Large or small hub? Any pics?
  Today, 10:16 AM #3
    Hydro-Mike
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    51
    Posts
    967

    Re: Bronze 1998 GSXL 155MM PUMP

    I will measure and post a Pic of the pump. Today.
