Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Reed petals #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 27 Reed petals I have a 1995 WaveRaider with around 200 hours on it. I will pulling the carbs for a good cleaning and rebuild. Should I change the Reed petals while it's all apart? Also should I go to an aftermarket style fiberglass or carbon fiber type? I was looking at TDR reeds for it. I use them on my RZ350 and they are great. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 51 Posts 9,985 Re: Reed petals I think the 95's still had metal reeds. I would definitely recommend changing those out....



On a rec ski, I prefer fiberglass reeds. Carbon need to be replaced more often, and will damage an engine if they break.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,069 Re: Reed petals The 1100s came with fiberglass reeds stock...not much gain from stock but would suggest changing them due to hours. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules