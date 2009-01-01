Im having lots of trouble setting up my 92 750sx. Looking for some help.
Currently I have the Factory Limited Pipe adjustment screws set close to their manual specs (though their manual is for the stock Keihin carb) - bottom screw 3/4 turn out, middle screw closed, top screw is 1/2 turn out. Pipe gets hot, but doesnt sizzle anymore. With the top screw closed, the whole chamber would sizzle after riding for a long while.
compression is good, not perfect, but Im at 160 with a milled head in both holes.
I started the SBN44 with 17psi pop off, 120 pilot and 150 main jets. It seemed really slow down low but would rip at 1/2 throttle or so.
I then switched to a 125 pilot. Same response.
i switched to 21psi pop off and a 115 pilot, making it much leaner. It had a little better low end power from idle to 1/2 throttle, but now if I ride it for a while below 1/2 throttle (making turns, staying close to shore so I can come in and check everything) I get no top end response for a bit. From 1/4 throttle to WOT it acts the same.
Heres the kicker - When its giving me no power, if I can unload the pump and get the ski out of the water with a small hop, the motor winds out (of course) and then I get my top end back.
Any idea what my problem is (other than my obvious mental problems)?
Am I still running too rich with my pop off and/or pilot jet? With my very limited PWC 2-stroke tuning experience, it feels like its flooding with fuel until I can remove the water resistance from the pump and then I can burn out the extra fuel.
I am sure Im missing something. Rebuild the carb? Try the SBN44 from my 650sx that runs really well? Flame arrestor? Exhaust leak? Reeds? Gaskets?
Id really love to get this dialed in and be able to enjoy it this summer. Right now Im just really frustrated with it.
Thanks in advance for any input, if you provide the magic fix, Ill send you a case of beer.