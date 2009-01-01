Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx W/ Factory Limited Pipe & SBN 44 Tuning Frustration #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location In the wind Posts 105 750sx W/ Factory Limited Pipe & SBN 44 Tuning Frustration Im having lots of trouble setting up my 92 750sx. Looking for some help.



Currently I have the Factory Limited Pipe adjustment screws set close to their manual specs (though their manual is for the stock Keihin carb) - bottom screw 3/4 turn out, middle screw closed, top screw is 1/2 turn out. Pipe gets hot, but doesnt sizzle anymore. With the top screw closed, the whole chamber would sizzle after riding for a long while.



compression is good, not perfect, but Im at 160 with a milled head in both holes.



I started the SBN44 with 17psi pop off, 120 pilot and 150 main jets. It seemed really slow down low but would rip at 1/2 throttle or so.



I then switched to a 125 pilot. Same response.



i switched to 21psi pop off and a 115 pilot, making it much leaner. It had a little better low end power from idle to 1/2 throttle, but now if I ride it for a while below 1/2 throttle (making turns, staying close to shore so I can come in and check everything) I get no top end response for a bit. From 1/4 throttle to WOT it acts the same.



Heres the kicker - When its giving me no power, if I can unload the pump and get the ski out of the water with a small hop, the motor winds out (of course) and then I get my top end back.



Any idea what my problem is (other than my obvious mental problems)?



Am I still running too rich with my pop off and/or pilot jet? With my very limited PWC 2-stroke tuning experience, it feels like its flooding with fuel until I can remove the water resistance from the pump and then I can burn out the extra fuel.



I am sure Im missing something. Rebuild the carb? Try the SBN44 from my 650sx that runs really well? Flame arrestor? Exhaust leak? Reeds? Gaskets?



Id really love to get this dialed in and be able to enjoy it this summer. Right now Im just really frustrated with it.



Thanks in advance for any input, if you provide the magic fix, Ill send you a case of beer. 1988 JS440 - OP Ride Plate & Intake Grate - Mint

1990 650SX - Newmiller Ported, Milled Head, Coffman 3 Piece, Newmiller Flywheel, Jet Dynamics Plate, R&D Grate, Skat 14 degree, RRP Straight Bars, Quick Turn, 44SBN & Intake, Boyesen Reeds, FCV, FS Pump Cone

