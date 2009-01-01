Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My 1997 Tigershark monte carlo 1000, fuel mix? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Helensburgh, Scotland Posts 2 My 1997 Tigershark monte carlo 1000, fuel mix? I just bought this tigershark 1000 for a project, it was lying for two years in someone garage without a battery in it, now it mine I have the battery coming today and hope with the new battery it will turn over. what should I do ,fingers crossed if it does turn over,i don't have a service manual and it still has a lot of the 2 year old 2 stroke petrol mix in it. Also what is the correct petrol to 2 stroke mix.Many thanks Mac. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

