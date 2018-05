Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 300sx kerker pipe how much are they worth #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 80 300sx kerker pipe how much are they worth Just picked up a 300sx kerker exhaust got it with a ski and sold the ski just curious what one of those are worth since they are so rare not interested in selling thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,702 Re: 300sx kerker pipe how much are they worth $1000 haha, no wait..........Priceless! Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 80 Re: 300sx kerker pipe how much are they worth Realistically tho Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests) fastgtfairlane, flyhigh999, Mythenand Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules