Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffman ZXI 1100 Exhaust Pipe and Microtouch Water Injection: Pressure Tested $450! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 233 Coffman ZXI 1100 Exhaust Pipe and Microtouch Water Injection: Pressure Tested $450! Looking to sell my formerly purple Coffmans ZXi 1100 pipe, Microtouch and timing advance. The pipe has been media blasted and is ready for powder coat. I have pressure tested it as well.



Includes:



- Solid chamber and head pipe

- Microtouch Water Injection and Solenoid (working)

- Timing Advance plate and hardware

- Bag of new and used copper fittings

- Used T-Clamps

- Cylinder head bracket and lord mount



Needs:

- Head pipe to chamber silicone coupler

- Water injection fitting

- powder coat or paint



$450 and shipping. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules