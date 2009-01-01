Looking to sell my formerly purple Coffmans ZXi 1100 pipe, Microtouch and timing advance. The pipe has been media blasted and is ready for powder coat. I have pressure tested it as well.

Includes:

- Solid chamber and head pipe
- Microtouch Water Injection and Solenoid (working)
- Timing Advance plate and hardware
- Bag of new and used copper fittings
- Used T-Clamps
- Cylinder head bracket and lord mount

Needs:
- Head pipe to chamber silicone coupler
- Water injection fitting
- powder coat or paint

$450 and shipping.