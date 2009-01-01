pxctoday

  Today, 05:04 PM #1
    nd4spdbh
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    So Cal
    Octane needed for stock 650?

    Just wondering what octane would be necessary for a stock 650 ski, compression is around 145psi.

    ~ND4
  Today, 05:09 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Re: Octane needed for stock 650?

    It will run fine on 87. If it's really hot and the water temp is warm then I would run at least 89.
  Today, 06:59 PM #3
    nd4spdbh
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    So Cal
    Re: Octane needed for stock 650?

    Thanks Myself for the always quick responses.
