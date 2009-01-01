|
|
-
Octane needed for stock 650?
Just wondering what octane would be necessary for a stock 650 ski, compression is around 145psi.
~ND4
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Octane needed for stock 650?
It will run fine on 87. If it's really hot and the water temp is warm then I would run at least 89.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: Octane needed for stock 650?
Thanks Myself for the always quick responses.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- nd4spdbh
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules