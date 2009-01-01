Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Octane needed for stock 650? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 47 Octane needed for stock 650? Just wondering what octane would be necessary for a stock 650 ski, compression is around 145psi.



It will run fine on 87. If it's really hot and the water temp is warm then I would run at least 89.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

