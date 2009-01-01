Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 WaveVenture - Grayish Milky substance in exhaust and possibly cylinders #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location St. Louis, Mo. Age 52 Posts 14 1995 WaveVenture - Grayish Milky substance in exhaust and possibly cylinders I have a 1995 WaveVenture that I purchased a few years ago, in too big of a hurry. It has an after market Riva pipe on it, and had obviously gotten hot at one point in time. Melted Styrofoam and some melted wiring loom as evidence. It seemed to run alright, but died after a few weeks. I have since figured out the reason it died and wouldn't start is because the throttle cable became disconnected from it's mount on the engine block. Thus providing no tension on the throttle cable. Once I reconnected that, it started right up and ran pretty well in the garage, without water. (short run only)



The WR had been sitting in storage for over two years. I decided I didn't want to fool around with the aftermarket pipe anymore. (The hose material connecting the upper and lower portions kept coming off) And I want to put it back to stock. When I took the Riva pipe off, a grayish, muddy, oily substance came out of it. Obviously also had water in it. I removed everything down to the block, and that same substance was trickling out of the block exhaust openings. I removed the spark plugs and turned it over. Nothing came flying out. When I put the plugs back in, and turned it over without them being connected, I do believe I noticed some of that same substance on the plugs.



I plan on doing a compression check early next week.



So, what are the thoughts about what this substance might be? Thank you for your thoughts...



PS. I'm also looking for the styrofoam piece that goes under the muffler in back. It melted pretty badly, and I'd like to replace it.



like you mentioned, its a mix of oil, water and gas. Bought a Waveblaster II with the same substance in the exhaust and cylinders, but the previous owner mentioned it had been sunk. We flushed the motor out with pre mixed fuel, replaced the head gasket and it has run great ever since.

