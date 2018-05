Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: prop question 10/16 Hooker #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 22 prop question 10/16 Hooker My ski is stock at the moment. 2000 sxi pro, Currently in search of a factory pipe. I came across a 10-16 hooker prop and pump stuffer. Would there be any benefits in me running these being stock? And what about after i get a hold of factory pipe? I am looking for some low in punch but don't want to totally kill my top end. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules