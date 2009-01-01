|
|
-
Resident Guru
R&D HX Chamber
Chamber only for sale. $175 Shipped in US. I do not have header, couplers, manifold or adapter.
R&D Chamber side.jpeg
Pictured mounted to a Kawasaki 650 manifold (only because I don't have 3 hands)
R&D chamber.jpeg
Chamber measures just under 6" OD. Header flange is 3.5" and stinger outlet is 2" OD with 1.5" ID.
r&d ebay.jpg
Similar system I found on ebay for reference only
R&D exhaust.jpg
From old R&D catalogue found on Seadoo forum.
Willing to buy a R&D header pipe at the right price
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules