Whats up guys, I just got my sbn44 dialed in on my 86' JS550 and I noticed the sbn does not have a fitting for the rev limiter on it like the bn did. Is it okay totally bypass the rev limiter and get rid of it? Or should I just plug that one line? Also I noticed a lot of guys ditch their water separators as well, do I just run one solid hose from the fuel selector to the inlet on the carb to bypass?

Thanks in advance