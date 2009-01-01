Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Water separator & rev limiter delete #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Southern Maine Posts 24 Water separator & rev limiter delete Whats up guys, I just got my sbn44 dialed in on my 86' JS550 and I noticed the sbn does not have a fitting for the rev limiter on it like the bn did. Is it okay totally bypass the rev limiter and get rid of it? Or should I just plug that one line? Also I noticed a lot of guys ditch their water separators as well, do I just run one solid hose from the fuel selector to the inlet on the carb to bypass?



