Hydro-Turf Jet Jam Racing Tour RD 1&2 Lake Havasu Promo
https://youtu.be/1O6VQecPzm0
Welcome to the exciting and family-friendly world of Jet Jam Racing. World Champion Riders at Jet Jam compete for titles and personal glory while amateur riders finds a proving ground to test their abilities.
Jet Jam creates the most entertaining family-fun you can find on a beach. World-class Pro Riders showcase amazing speed and technical abilities while amateur riders have a place to strut their stuff and learn from the best. Jet Jam is a family participation event with both kid and adult events on the water and on the beach. Come on out, spend the day, watch some great competition and hang out with the Jet Jam Family.
This event is an Annual event at Rotary Park in Lake Havasu City. The Sea-Doo giveaway is only available for racing participants.
For more detailed information visit: https://www.jetjam.racing/
To register visit: https://www.jetjam.racing/register
If your interested in commercial campaigns for your event or bossiness contact: steve@wcwcc.com
If you have any questions regarding our services visit:
Westside Media Group :http://www.westsidemediagroup.com/
It's never to late to have some fun!
ADVENTURE AWAITS!
https://www.wcwcc.com/
