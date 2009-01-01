ProLite Carbon Tiber Handle Pole & 550Force Hood Package Deal!!!
The #550Force Hood and #ProLite Carbon Fiber Handlepole offers a stylist modern look to your vintage 440 & 550 Kawasaki JetSki.
The #ProLite handlepole was designed to be a more cost effective alternative to the aftermarket aluminum poles on the market. The ProLite handlepole has an edgy style, just like our ProForce, and is made with a mix of Carbon fiber and fiberglass. Structurally this composite handle pole is as strong or stronger than any other the market, and it only weighs 5 lbs!
The stylish and functional air intakes on the #550Force hood offers WAY more air flow. We also designed an air water separator system to reduce any water from getting into the engine compartment. This hood is made from fiberglass, bonded with pure-vinyl resins, and carbon-fiber reinforced around the gasket edge. The #550Force hood is over 2 lbs lighter than the stock hood which the lowered center of gravity improves the ride stability. We designed the center section to capture the hood strap, which helps keep the hood in place during any aggressive riding.
You can order these items separate, but we offering a PACKAGE DEAL for the combination of both the #ProLite pole and The #550Force hood. Order now for $875 for the pair and save $350 off retail ($1,225.00 Retail).
Please contact Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com or call 928-255-0230 to order this package!! This package deal only available when contacted, can not be ordered straight from website.