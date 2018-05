Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gp7-6820a-02-00 meter assy #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location morehead city nc Age 27 Posts 8 Gp7-6820a-02-00 meter assy GP7-6820A-02-00 METER ASSY FOR SALE!

NEW IN BOX!

My loss is your gain.

Fits 1997-2000 gp760/800 i believe

Please make sure it will work on your waverunner

Dealer retail: $799.99

Will entertain all reasonable offers!



!IMG_1429.jpgIMG_1430.jpgIMG_1431.jpgIMG_1432.jpgIMG_1433.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules