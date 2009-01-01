Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Js550 pump... need help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Chateau*** NY Posts 3 Js550 pump... need help Long time reader and first time poster. First off thank you all for your knowledge and for saving me countless hours and dollars on my projects.



My js550 pump is bound up and i believe the culprit is the outter wall/sleeve bubbling up from sand and debris and rubbing on the impeller. Can i buy just the leading portion of the pump somewhere or get my pump resleeved somewhere? Thanks in advance. Last edited by Ten4x4; Today at 09:02 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location On the big fish Posts 22 Re: Js550 pump... need help You probably need a pump shoe as the inner stainless steel wear ring and outer cast aluminum housing has corrosion between the two. Pull the pump and there is a slight chance you can remove the impeller to see if it has been shimmed foward, if so remove the shims and reinstall the impeller. Finally check impeller clearance on the shoe. There should be no rubbing. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Chateau*** NY Posts 3 Re: Js550 pump... need help It does have an aftermarket stainless prop. So if i understand correctly, when they installed that, they could have shimmed it forward causing it to rub. If i remove the shim even though the shoe has a bulge in it, i may be able to seat it far enough back that it wont rub????





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location On the big fish Posts 22 Re: Js550 pump... need help You get the idea. You would normally shim the impeller as far foward just before it rubs to get a tight tolerance between the impeller and housing. If it's not shimmed then you should get a clean pump shoe/wear ring. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) PiranahIndustries Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules