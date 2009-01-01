Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New here... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Sylva, NC Posts 2 New here... Hi everyone! I grew up on the ocean in Jupiter, FL, but on boats.... rode skis a few times, but never had my own. Now I live in the mountains of western NC. This Saturday I’ll be picking up my new 2018 waverunner VX Deluxe! I am very excited!! I’m looking forward to learning a lot here, and maybe I’ll be able to contribute in some way. Last edited by Fishingfoolemjak; Today at 04:25 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Sylva, NC Posts 2 Re: New here... Picked up this little trailer for 3 hundred... put new tires on it, greased up the bearing buddies, and gave it a bath...







Here’s the ski at the dealership, patiently waiting for me to come get her on Saturday:



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules