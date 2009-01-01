pxctoday

Thread: New here...

    New here...

    Hi everyone! I grew up on the ocean in Jupiter, FL, but on boats.... rode skis a few times, but never had my own. Now I live in the mountains of western NC. This Saturday I’ll be picking up my new 2018 waverunner VX Deluxe! I am very excited!! I’m looking forward to learning a lot here, and maybe I’ll be able to contribute in some way.
    Re: New here...

    Picked up this little trailer for 3 hundred... put new tires on it, greased up the bearing buddies, and gave it a bath...



    Here’s the ski at the dealership, patiently waiting for me to come get her on Saturday:

