Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hello from Wa state, brand new owner... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location WA Age 35 Posts 2 Hello from Wa state, brand new owner... Im Zach, I Rode a sit down Jet Ski a couple times when I was younger, and always wanted one. Last week I got a 1995 Polaris SL750 and next weekend I am trading a 1983 Honda FL250 Odyssey for a 1997 Yamaha 1100 WaveVenture. I am pretty excited for Summer to get here, Wa state the water is not exactly warm here yet. The Polaris I got for $200 it needs a couple parts but seems like a solid ski, the Yamaha needs a battery. Hope this is a good resource for information and maybe some used parts #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 473 Re: Hello from Wa state, brand new owner... Welcome Zach! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

