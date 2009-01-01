|
Im Zach, I Rode a sit down Jet Ski a couple times when I was younger, and always wanted one. Last week I got a 1995 Polaris SL750 and next weekend I am trading a 1983 Honda FL250 Odyssey for a 1997 Yamaha 1100 WaveVenture. I am pretty excited for Summer to get here, Wa state the water is not exactly warm here yet. The Polaris I got for $200 it needs a couple parts but seems like a solid ski, the Yamaha needs a battery. Hope this is a good resource for information and maybe some used parts
