pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:08 AM #1
    ZachPaul
    ZachPaul is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    WA
    Age
    35
    Posts
    2

    Hello from Wa state, brand new owner...

    Im Zach, I Rode a sit down Jet Ski a couple times when I was younger, and always wanted one. Last week I got a 1995 Polaris SL750 and next weekend I am trading a 1983 Honda FL250 Odyssey for a 1997 Yamaha 1100 WaveVenture. I am pretty excited for Summer to get here, Wa state the water is not exactly warm here yet. The Polaris I got for $200 it needs a couple parts but seems like a solid ski, the Yamaha needs a battery. Hope this is a good resource for information and maybe some used parts
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:21 AM #2
    Jim_ii
    Jim_ii is online now
    PWCToday Guru Jim_ii's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    473

    Re: Hello from Wa state, brand new owner...

    Welcome Zach!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 