1993 750 sx



Dual 40 keihin rejetted

Factory limited pipe

Bore .5 over (in progress)

Dual cooling head and manifold

Porter and polished cases and cylinders

14/19 solas

Pump loader



I had an issue with breaking a skirt on the rear piston. It happened once and we found a hole that was jb welded on the bottom case meaning it had happened before I bought it. Rebuilt motor. New cases. New crank. New head. Only variable was the cylinders and an R&D advanced timing plate. Same thing happened. Rear piston broke a skirt and put a hole in the case.

Decided the only problem could be the cylinders not having anymore clearance. Having them bored to .5 over.

Only question I have is would the advanced timing have made this happen? It happened once before the timing was installed so I know its not the sole issue but Im wondering if it may have helped. No known detonation occurring and the ski was only run for a weekend before it blew. Should I remove the plate? Running 91-93 octane pump gas. Stock head shaved down. Both cylinders were at 155 psi before. Ik everybody has different thoughts on these plates. Most of the other guys I ride with have them and dont have any problems. Could just be the cylinders but anything helps.





