  Yesterday, 09:43 PM
    Salmonhu
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Help needed with kawasaki 750sx

    I just got my ski out for the first time this year, over the winter I rebuilt the motor including the carbs. The problem is the ski will start with the chock on but then dies a few seconds after. If you hold the chock just right it will continue running. Do the carbs just need to be tuned? or is it more likely something else?
  Yesterday, 11:06 PM
    allstar5101
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Re: Help needed with kawasaki 750sx

    Could be the carbs or another fuel delivery issue. I’d start by turning out the low speed screw 1/8-1/4 turn at a time and see if that works
