I just got my ski out for the first time this year, over the winter I rebuilt the motor including the carbs. The problem is the ski will start with the chock on but then dies a few seconds after. If you hold the chock just right it will continue running. Do the carbs just need to be tuned? or is it more likely something else?

Could be the carbs or another fuel delivery issue. I'd start by turning out the low speed screw 1/8-1/4 turn at a time and see if that works

