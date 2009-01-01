|
Help needed with kawasaki 750sx
I just got my ski out for the first time this year, over the winter I rebuilt the motor including the carbs. The problem is the ski will start with the chock on but then dies a few seconds after. If you hold the chock just right it will continue running. Do the carbs just need to be tuned? or is it more likely something else?
Re: Help needed with kawasaki 750sx
Could be the carbs or another fuel delivery issue. I’d start by turning out the low speed screw 1/8-1/4 turn at a time and see if that works
