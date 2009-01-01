|
Progcdi custom cod install on 650 sx
Got my custom cdi up and running. Will try to do a more detailed write up in the future but thought I would post this for any one interested.
Used the newest progcdi out of Poland and found on ebay. Pretty straight forward install. Used a yamaha pulsar coil in stock location on the stator. Had to cut down the towers about .15 inches to get it under the flywheel. Also ground the saddle between them down so the wires would still run under there in stock location. Retard the the stator plate another 40degrees or so past full stock regard. The hole that the wire clamp screws into becomes the new bottom stator mounting hole. Make another hole for upper mount bolt. Unit can be wired just like instructions. Using kawasaki 750 coil. Shazaaam. Lot of features in this unit. Will keep you updated on how it works and durability.
Using 60 pick up angle which should give me full 60 advance if needed. Probably not.
Keep us posted as programmable CDI's are very complicated devices and hard to make as reliable as the Mitsubishi OEM ones...
