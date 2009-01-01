pxctoday

  Today, 06:37 PM #1
    Jet Cowboy
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    24

    Progcdi custom cod install on 650 sx

    Got my custom cdi up and running. Will try to do a more detailed write up in the future but thought I would post this for any one interested.

    Used the newest progcdi out of Poland and found on ebay. Pretty straight forward install. Used a yamaha pulsar coil in stock location on the stator. Had to cut down the towers about .15 inches to get it under the flywheel. Also ground the saddle between them down so the wires would still run under there in stock location. Retard the the stator plate another 40degrees or so past full stock regard. The hole that the wire clamp screws into becomes the new bottom stator mounting hole. Make another hole for upper mount bolt. Unit can be wired just like instructions. Using kawasaki 750 coil. Shazaaam. Lot of features in this unit. Will keep you updated on how it works and durability.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:40 PM #2
    Jet Cowboy
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    24

    Re: Progcdi custom cod install on 650 sx

    Using 60 pick up angle which should give me full 60 advance if needed. Probably not.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:53 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    751

    Re: Progcdi custom cod install on 650 sx

    Keep us posted as programmable CDI's are very complicated devices and hard to make as reliable as the Mitsubishi OEM ones...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
