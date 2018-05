Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ISO Explorer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Houston Age 47 Posts 3 ISO Explorer Any one seen an Explorer for sale?

The 90's RIB/Jet ski one? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,064 Re: ISO Explorer Dont get a 93...JUNK.



The 94 & up have a redesigned hull that rides much better. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules