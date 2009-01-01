Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: A few new member questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Virginia Age 44 Posts 1 A few new member questions Picked up a '05 Yamaha XLT 1200. I probably broke the cardinal sin by not running it on the water but.... that's water under the ski at this point.



At any rate, I was told it ran just fine last year and it cranked on the first try. No visible signs of anything major... (yet). Read on.

As a safe measure, i sucked all the fuel and oil out and put in a full tank and 5qts of Yamalube 2W. Changed all plugs and fuel filter.



1. I did crank it after replacing fluids. After 5 min of running, let's just say my grass is pretty dark from the exhaust (oil). Bad sign?

2. What is the normal oil to gas ratio? Normal use how much oil should I be putting in this x's each fill up? So i can determine if it's eating or leaking oil?

3. Anyone know off hand the capacity of oil?

4. The graphics are a bit faded. What's the best place to find economical replacements. Doesn't have to be OEM.



I wouldn't get excited. Just take it out and ride it hard. The sponge in the exhaust is probably from all the cold starts while showing it for sale. If it is prefix I would do 50:1. This is a two stroke. They burn oil.

