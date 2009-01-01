pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:33 PM #1
    vxooxv
    vxooxv is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Virginia
    Age
    44
    Posts
    1

    A few new member questions

    Picked up a '05 Yamaha XLT 1200. I probably broke the cardinal sin by not running it on the water but.... that's water under the ski at this point.

    At any rate, I was told it ran just fine last year and it cranked on the first try. No visible signs of anything major... (yet). Read on.
    As a safe measure, i sucked all the fuel and oil out and put in a full tank and 5qts of Yamalube 2W. Changed all plugs and fuel filter.

    1. I did crank it after replacing fluids. After 5 min of running, let's just say my grass is pretty dark from the exhaust (oil). Bad sign?
    2. What is the normal oil to gas ratio? Normal use how much oil should I be putting in this x's each fill up? So i can determine if it's eating or leaking oil?
    3. Anyone know off hand the capacity of oil?
    4. The graphics are a bit faded. What's the best place to find economical replacements. Doesn't have to be OEM.

    Thanks in advance!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:09 PM #2
    Jet Cowboy
    Jet Cowboy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    24

    Re: A few new member questions

    I wouldn't get excited. Just take it out and ride it hard. The sponge in the exhaust is probably from all the cold starts while showing it for sale. If it is prefix I would do 50:1. This is a two stroke. They burn oil.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 