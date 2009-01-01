Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1984 JS550 wire problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Georgia Posts 13 1984 JS550 wire problem Ive got an 84 and it was making the clicking noise which i beleivr is because of the relay in the box. However it started to smoke last tome i messed with it. The ground cable that goes from inside the box in back of ski burned. I chased it and yes its burned but the other one it connects to that goes to the magneto is burned also. How hard is it to replace that cable? Also under the harness sleeve there is a bunch of black stuff tht looks like oil. What could this be. Wanting to get this thing fixed. I think this is the culprit on why its never ran right or cranked right. Please help. Thanks in advance

-odi white handle grips

-new fresh paint job

-fiberglass repair has been done

-killswitch

-new blacktip padding

-clean bay



