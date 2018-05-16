Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: XLT800 Impeller gap? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Sweden Posts 1 XLT800 Impeller gap? Hey guys. My xlt800 tops at 38 mph (7000 rpm). I've checked powervalves and they are OK. One was broken but is replaced with a new one. However Im not sure the impeller gap is too much?



I'll add pictures.



20180516_181251.jpg20180516_181315.jpg



One picture is the hull. I was wondering if the rough surface on the fibreglass can be an issue? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 749 Re: XLT800 Impeller gap? O.6 mm Impeller Clearance is maximum wear limit. If the gap is larger, time to service the Pump. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) riker Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules