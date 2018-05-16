|
XLT800 Impeller gap?
Hey guys. My xlt800 tops at 38 mph (7000 rpm). I've checked powervalves and they are OK. One was broken but is replaced with a new one. However Im not sure the impeller gap is too much?
I'll add pictures.
20180516_181251.jpg20180516_181315.jpg
One picture is the hull. I was wondering if the rough surface on the fibreglass can be an issue?
Re: XLT800 Impeller gap?
O.6 mm Impeller Clearance is maximum wear limit. If the gap is larger, time to service the Pump.
