  Today, 01:49 PM #1
    riker
    XLT800 Impeller gap?

    Hey guys. My xlt800 tops at 38 mph (7000 rpm). I've checked powervalves and they are OK. One was broken but is replaced with a new one. However Im not sure the impeller gap is too much?

    I'll add pictures.

    20180516_181251.jpg20180516_181315.jpg

    One picture is the hull. I was wondering if the rough surface on the fibreglass can be an issue?
  Today, 02:13 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: XLT800 Impeller gap?

    O.6 mm Impeller Clearance is maximum wear limit. If the gap is larger, time to service the Pump.
