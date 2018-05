Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 xp water/exhaust leak #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 109 98 xp water/exhaust leak Hey guys. My 98 xp has an exhaust leak in the hull which looks to be a little steamy I think? Thereís no resonator and itís not leaking at the manifold. Iím having a hard time locating it. Where are some common places/joints they leak at? Gotta get this squared away soon. Thanks for any ideas "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

