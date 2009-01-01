pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:04 PM #1
    Timing
    Timing is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    VA
    Age
    41
    Posts
    1

    Jet ski noob saying hi, bought 2 95 Yamaha WaveVenture 700s and a Polaris SL780

    Figured I'd say Hi before asking questions and buying parts.

    I've probably done 50 hours on a jet ski my whole life, but I love being on the water and have spent thousands of hours on boats. Mostly the Chickahominy and James Rivers in Virginia, and lakes around the area. I'd prefer a boat, but these jet skis were cheap and should satisfy my needs.

    I bought a 1995 Yamaha WaveVenture 700 and a Polaris SL780 from a widow who had no use for them. They are both in good condition and the Yamaha might even be in excellent condition given the age. They were winterized before I got them, so that is good.

    The paperwork wasn't complete on the Yamaha, but it runs really well. So I bought another one of the same year and I'll do some part swapping and make it work.

    I have 3 skis and 3 trailers and 2 of each are soon to be legal to use. The other ski and trailer I'll use for parts. I've invested a bit under $1,000 so far.

    If you made it this far into my rambling, thanks!
    Last edited by Timing; Today at 12:04 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 