Jet ski noob saying hi, bought 2 95 Yamaha WaveVenture 700s and a Polaris SL780
Figured I'd say Hi before asking questions and buying parts.
I've probably done 50 hours on a jet ski my whole life, but I love being on the water and have spent thousands of hours on boats. Mostly the Chickahominy and James Rivers in Virginia, and lakes around the area. I'd prefer a boat, but these jet skis were cheap and should satisfy my needs.
I bought a 1995 Yamaha WaveVenture 700 and a Polaris SL780 from a widow who had no use for them. They are both in good condition and the Yamaha might even be in excellent condition given the age. They were winterized before I got them, so that is good.
The paperwork wasn't complete on the Yamaha, but it runs really well. So I bought another one of the same year and I'll do some part swapping and make it work.
I have 3 skis and 3 trailers and 2 of each are soon to be legal to use. The other ski and trailer I'll use for parts. I've invested a bit under $1,000 so far.
If you made it this far into my rambling, thanks!
