Wanted to say hi to everyone. Just getting my first ski today. It's an 06 Honda. I will only be riding in primarily salt water, so my biggest concern us corrosion. A friend of mime uses CRC 656 but I have seen good think on Fluid Film. Not sure which is better or if anyone has used both and could give me their opinion on which is better. Also does anyone use anything special for electrical connections? Thanks

