  1. Today, 10:19 AM #1
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    60
    Posts
    2,000

    1992 650 E-box Mint !

    This might be one of the cleanest e-boxes I've opened. Wasn't even a grain of sand inside. Comes with all hardware, grommet clamps, starter and positive battery cable, etc.

    60.00 shipped US 48
    Attached Images Attached Images
