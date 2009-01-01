Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 engine anyway you want it #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2005 Location LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY. Age 55 Posts 1,407 Blog Entries 1 1100 engine anyway you want it I have a great running fresh water only Yamaha 1100cc engine from a 96 waveraider. Starts and runs great holds 120psi in all three cylinders. I will sale it shortblock or shortblock with carbs or longblock with carbs and electrics. I will sale it longblock complete with everything including the exhaust as a drop in engine.Gonna leave it here on pwctoday for a few days before sending it to ebay or if your more comformable doing it on ebay I will do that but of course the price is going to be higher.

I'm going a supplementary video on the PTO cylinder because I didn't get that one in the shot good.

Shortblock no carbs 750.00

Shortblock with carbs 850.00

Longblock with carbs and electrics 1000.00

Longblock with carbs electrics and exhaust(drop in engine) 1200.00

All prices are PLUS SHIPPING.

Add 20% if done on ebay.

Compare these prices to what these engines are going for on ebay! "Evil happens when good men do nothing"

"Five days a week my body is a temple,the other two it's a amusement park!

