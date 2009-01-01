Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sp X2 with sbn44 tuning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location AZ Posts 1 750sp X2 with sbn44 tuning Hey guys I'm having some trouble figuring this out.

It's a small pin 750 with:



west coast head

pjs 3 piece pipe

r&d intake manifold

brand new sbn44

tauceti tornado FA



170psi in each hole.

Motor passed the leak down test



Jets started with

120L 150H 2.0 NS with black 80 gram spring

20psi popoff





Set the idle screwing adjuster until rpm is high then backed out a 1/4 turn. Set high at 2 1/2 out to start. Motor seems rich on the 1/4 to full throttle tests. (bogs but doesn't want to die still holding WOT, then catches up and takes off) but then runs lean on top end according to the plug chop test. (white plugs) I put a 165 main in 3 turns out on adjuster and same thing still lean top end. I put the 95g spring in and it helped the bottom end pull but still noticeable.



Should I just go up on pop off and more on the main jet? Seems weird to me because similar setups that I've searched and read up on showing people running the 120/150 2.0 black spring running good on about the same altitude as me. (500ft)

I put the stock manifold and old keihein 38 back on with the same tauceti FA and its running a 75L and 165H with nice brown plugs.

Help appreciated, thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules