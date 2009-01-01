|
|
-
750sp X2 with sbn44 tuning
Hey guys I'm having some trouble figuring this out.
It's a small pin 750 with:
west coast head
pjs 3 piece pipe
r&d intake manifold
brand new sbn44
tauceti tornado FA
170psi in each hole.
Motor passed the leak down test
Jets started with
120L 150H 2.0 NS with black 80 gram spring
20psi popoff
Set the idle screwing adjuster until rpm is high then backed out a 1/4 turn. Set high at 2 1/2 out to start. Motor seems rich on the 1/4 to full throttle tests. (bogs but doesn't want to die still holding WOT, then catches up and takes off) but then runs lean on top end according to the plug chop test. (white plugs) I put a 165 main in 3 turns out on adjuster and same thing still lean top end. I put the 95g spring in and it helped the bottom end pull but still noticeable.
Should I just go up on pop off and more on the main jet? Seems weird to me because similar setups that I've searched and read up on showing people running the 120/150 2.0 black spring running good on about the same altitude as me. (500ft)
I put the stock manifold and old keihein 38 back on with the same tauceti FA and its running a 75L and 165H with nice brown plugs.
Help appreciated, thanks
