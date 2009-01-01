Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WSM excited coil weak spark kawasaki 650 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 15 WSM excited coil weak spark kawasaki 650 Anyone had problems with wsm coils?



Battery mount broke last year and my battery shorted out against the motor. Burnt up the charging coil, rectifier and a bunch of wiring. Replaced the charging coil and exciter coil with wsm parts. Both items ohm out and also spec out for voltage when cranking anyhow. Soldered the connections and cleaned all enamel off of the wire ends.



My ski won't start and has weak spark. 5000 volts maybe 10000. This was a few weeks ago. Decided my cdi was fried so I built a custom programmable cdi set up with a 750 coil. Got it all together and my spark is still the same. Any one have problems with wsm coils. I am baffled. Going to take it back apart and put my oem exciter back in which was not actually damaged in the accident. At least it is not fried and ohms out anyway. I am now worried the charging coils may not work and would like to save some time if possible. Any experiences or parts recommendations.

