Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveraider 1100 crankshaft to crankcase dowel pins flush. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Louisville Age 19 Posts 1 Waveraider 1100 crankshaft to crankcase dowel pins flush. I had to get to crankshaft to change the seals. Majority of my dowel pins for locking the bearings we're flush with the upper crankcase. Does anyone know what the part number for these pins are, or where I can find replacements. (Just to clarify I'm not talking about the dowel pins that allign the two crankcase halves, I'm talking about the ones that lock the crankshaft bearings in place) thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

