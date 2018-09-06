According to the below post on x-h2o, it's 6/9/2018.

http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...d-park.189680/

Joe G. hasn't posted anything on his site yet -- it still shows last years' event. I was hoping that he would organize a bigger event for the 10th time. Oh well. I'm not an organizer either. I haven't found a Facebook page for this yet either.

https://austinjetskier.com/community/

Pace Bend park info:https://parks.traviscountytx.gov/find-a-park/pace-bend

$10 per vehicle day use entry fee + $5 for a trailer, cash or check only.

Location of Mud Cove within the park:
https://maps.google.com/?ll=30.45256...05659&t=h&z=18

Lake Travis is currently within about 14 feet of full, which is 3 feet below average for this date. The nearest boat ramp is about 1 mile south of the JS Extravaganza beach area -- or just launch straight off the beach.

Hopefully I will follow with more updates as information is provided.