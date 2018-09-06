Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 10th annual Austin area Jet Ski Extravaganza Saturday June 9 2018 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 6,488 10th annual Austin area Jet Ski Extravaganza Saturday June 9 2018 According to the below post on x-h2o, it's 6/9/2018.



http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...d-park.189680/



Joe G. hasn't posted anything on his site yet -- it still shows last years' event. I was hoping that he would organize a bigger event for the 10th time. Oh well. I'm not an organizer either. I haven't found a Facebook page for this yet either.



https://austinjetskier.com/community/



Pace Bend park info:https://parks.traviscountytx.gov/find-a-park/pace-bend



$10 per vehicle day use entry fee + $5 for a trailer, cash or check only.



Location of Mud Cove within the park:

https://maps.google.com/?ll=30.45256...05659&t=h&z=18



Lake Travis is currently within about 14 feet of full, which is 3 feet below average for this date. The nearest boat ramp is about 1 mile south of the JS Extravaganza beach area -- or just launch straight off the beach.



Hopefully I will follow with more updates as information is provided.



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules