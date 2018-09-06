|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
10th annual Austin area Jet Ski Extravaganza Saturday June 9 2018
According to the below post on x-h2o, it's 6/9/2018.
http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...d-park.189680/
Joe G. hasn't posted anything on his site yet -- it still shows last years' event. I was hoping that he would organize a bigger event for the 10th time. Oh well. I'm not an organizer either. I haven't found a Facebook page for this yet either.
https://austinjetskier.com/community/
Pace Bend park info:https://parks.traviscountytx.gov/find-a-park/pace-bend
$10 per vehicle day use entry fee + $5 for a trailer, cash or check only.
Location of Mud Cove within the park:
https://maps.google.com/?ll=30.45256...05659&t=h&z=18
Lake Travis is currently within about 14 feet of full, which is 3 feet below average for this date. The nearest boat ramp is about 1 mile south of the JS Extravaganza beach area -- or just launch straight off the beach.
Hopefully I will follow with more updates as information is provided.
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules