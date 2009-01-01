pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 03:01 PM #1
    doubled
    doubled is offline
    I dream skis doubled's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Lafayette, La
    Age
    42
    Posts
    552

    spark plug sabotage

    So tell me if you guys have ever heard of this.....


    Buddy has a 750sxi pro. He keeps it in his front yard unsecured other than lock on the trailer tongue. Last time we cranked it up it ran great. He takes it to the Lake and she won't start only backfires. He tries it 3 more times, and on the 3rd backfire it EXPLODES! It blew the water box in two halves like a cracked walnut right at the welds. WTF right? So we got down to the bottom of the problem and someone took a screwdriver too his plugs and gapped them like a 1/4 of an inch wide...both of them. Who does that ****? Who thinks of this ****? He's been feuding with the neighbor across the street so, he thinks maybe that guy had something to do with it.

    Insane right?

    Thoughts?
    A bad day skiing is ALWAYS better than a good day of work! I've had plenty bad days.

    03' 800sx-r port matching on aft carb intake mani, electric bilge, tinytach, boat launch mishap induced hull chine modifications....lol.

    650sx
    44mm mikuni w/vortex f/a, solas peller, ocean pro rideplate & grate, electric auto bilge w/overboard discharge
    and lots of corrosion!

    1100zxi
    pretty much stock cept for the electric bilge and now a r&d scoop grate.

    and a 14ft shuttlecraft
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:09 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    747

    Re: spark plug sabotage

    What was the spark plug gap before?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:51 PM #3
    Rod Peters
    Rod Peters is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rod Peters's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    No. Colorado
    Age
    62
    Posts
    2,645

    Re: spark plug sabotage

    Hard to say on that 1/4" gap, why the back fire?? I suggest your buddy lock up his stuff and eliminate the threat.
    ﻿
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:34 PM #4
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    747

    Re: spark plug sabotage

    Kawi Manual calls for a 0.7-0.8 mm gap, way less than the huge 6mm gap you have, New spark plug gaps come very close to spec'd gap.
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 04:35 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:39 PM #5
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    747

    Re: spark plug sabotage

    I"m guessing that with that much gap and a weakened spark, proper ignition could not be obtained.

    But by cranking the engine, fuel is drawn into the crankcase and into the cylinders, and so the unburnt fuel mixture filled the exhaust pipe and the waterbox.

    Eventually the weak spark was able to ignite the fumes, at the wrong "time" (hence the backfires), and blow-up the Waterbox.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 