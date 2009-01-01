So tell me if you guys have ever heard of this.....
Buddy has a 750sxi pro. He keeps it in his front yard unsecured other than lock on the trailer tongue. Last time we cranked it up it ran great. He takes it to the Lake and she won't start only backfires. He tries it 3 more times, and on the 3rd backfire it EXPLODES! It blew the water box in two halves like a cracked walnut right at the welds. WTF right? So we got down to the bottom of the problem and someone took a screwdriver too his plugs and gapped them like a 1/4 of an inch wide...both of them. Who does that ****? Who thinks of this ****? He's been feuding with the neighbor across the street so, he thinks maybe that guy had something to do with it.
Insane right?
Thoughts?