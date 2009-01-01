Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: spark plug sabotage #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Lafayette, La Age 42 Posts 552 spark plug sabotage So tell me if you guys have ever heard of this.....





Buddy has a 750sxi pro. He keeps it in his front yard unsecured other than lock on the trailer tongue. Last time we cranked it up it ran great. He takes it to the Lake and she won't start only backfires. He tries it 3 more times, and on the 3rd backfire it EXPLODES! It blew the water box in two halves like a cracked walnut right at the welds. WTF right? So we got down to the bottom of the problem and someone took a screwdriver too his plugs and gapped them like a 1/4 of an inch wide...both of them. Who does that ****? Who thinks of this ****? He's been feuding with the neighbor across the street so, he thinks maybe that guy had something to do with it.



Insane right?



Thoughts? A bad day skiing is ALWAYS better than a good day of work! I've had plenty bad days.



03' 800sx-r port matching on aft carb intake mani, electric bilge, tinytach, boat launch mishap induced hull chine modifications....lol.



650sx

44mm mikuni w/vortex f/a, solas peller, ocean pro rideplate & grate, electric auto bilge w/overboard discharge

and lots of corrosion!



1100zxi

pretty much stock cept for the electric bilge and now a r&d scoop grate.



and a 14ft shuttlecraft #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 747 Re: spark plug sabotage What was the spark plug gap before? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2010 Location No. Colorado Age 62 Posts 2,645 Re: spark plug sabotage Hard to say on that 1/4" gap, why the back fire?? I suggest your buddy lock up his stuff and eliminate the threat. ﻿ #4 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 747 Re: spark plug sabotage Kawi Manual calls for a 0.7-0.8 mm gap, way less than the huge 6mm gap you have, New spark plug gaps come very close to spec'd gap. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 04:35 PM . #5 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 747 Re: spark plug sabotage I"m guessing that with that much gap and a weakened spark, proper ignition could not be obtained.



But by cranking the engine, fuel is drawn into the crankcase and into the cylinders, and so the unburnt fuel mixture filled the exhaust pipe and the waterbox.



