  Today, 01:04 PM
    billymild
    billymild is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    MO
    Posts
    24

    Change fuel lines or not?

    I have a 1995 WaveRaider 1100. Would it be recommeneded to change out all the fuel lines in the ski itself? Nothing leaks today, and everything works.
  Today, 01:15 PM
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,013

    Re: Change fuel lines or not?

    I rarely ever change out Yamaha oem lines. They are very high quality.
