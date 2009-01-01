Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Change fuel lines or not? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 24 Change fuel lines or not? I have a 1995 WaveRaider 1100. Would it be recommeneded to change out all the fuel lines in the ski itself? Nothing leaks today, and everything works. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,013 Re: Change fuel lines or not? I rarely ever change out Yamaha oem lines. They are very high quality. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



