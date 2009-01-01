|
Change fuel lines or not?
I have a 1995 WaveRaider 1100. Would it be recommeneded to change out all the fuel lines in the ski itself? Nothing leaks today, and everything works.
Re: Change fuel lines or not?
I rarely ever change out Yamaha oem lines. They are very high quality.
