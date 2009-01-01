Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Menifee, CA Age 25 Posts 91 650 Engine Complete engine taken out of a Kawasaki TS. In great shape includes diverted exhaust manifold, 4 wire stator, flywheel, starter, bendix, intake and carb motor3.jpgmotor4.jpgmotor1.jpgmotor2.jpgmotor5.jpgmotor6.jpg . 150/150 PSI in cylinders. $450 Shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules