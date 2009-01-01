Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 F-12 Non-turbo max speed and rpm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Jacksonville, FL Posts 1 2006 F-12 Non-turbo max speed and rpm Hello, I'm new to this forum and to owning a 2006 f-12 non turbo. Any insight to my situation would be much appreciated.



I bought the ski at the end of last season with 38hrs on it. It had a seized engine from not being flushed properly, but it broke loose pretty easily with Marvel Mystery Oil. After replacing a a starter and rectifier from corrosion, I had the ski out on water and it was running well. However, if feels like it doesn't have much power from the start and it maxes out at 46mph right now. I noticed that the RPMs max out at about 6800 unless I get the tail out of water and I think I've seen about 7300 or 7500 for a quick second. I did replace the spark plugs with originals and the oil and filter with original too. My question is, what should I be seeing for my RPM limit and top speed? Is my current rpm consistent with the mph I'm getting? If 6800 is a normal max, then is it the impeller? If 6800 is not normal, what could be the issue with it not going to max? Please keep in mind, this is the non-turbo model. I did not see any damage on the impeller.

