Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What exhaust is this? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Dallas TX Posts 375 What exhaust is this? Got it for free off of a 400, has no markings anywhere, there is sticker residue from what im guessing was the brand sticker. Anyone know what it is?

js440 exhaust.JPG Last edited by treys599; Yesterday at 10:46 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) treys599 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules