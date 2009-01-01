pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:45 PM #1
    treys599
    treys599 is online now
    PWCToday Guru treys599's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Posts
    375

    What exhaust is this?

    Got it for free off of a 400, has no markings anywhere, there is sticker residue from what im guessing was the brand sticker. Anyone know what it is?
    js440 exhaust.JPG
    Last edited by treys599; Yesterday at 10:46 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. treys599

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 