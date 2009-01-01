Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Is this Oil Pump normal? Im worried. sx650 1990 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location MD Posts 7 Is this Oil Pump normal? Im worried. sx650 1990 When I look at my transparent oil lines after riding for 10 min, they are empty and have air in them. When I disconnect the line, and run the engine for 15sec, the oil pump starts filling the lines up just fine.



I did the following: Filled oil tank full, opened priming screw, make sure oil line connections are tight.



Is it normal for the oil to run back into the pump immediately upon shutting off the engine? I cant see if oil is going in when I am running, but I imagine it must be. Please let me know if I should try something else, otherwise I think I will go to premix.



