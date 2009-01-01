Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 Polaris sl900 firing issue !! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 52 97 Polaris sl900 firing issue !! Ok so I bought this ski. To try and swap or install the motor in another one . Anyway decided to fix it . Someone has installed a stator and Im not getting any fire. I think that its because it has the original p.v.l cdi but Im not sure . Been trying to find a test procedure for the stator ! I keep finding ones that have different color wires . Than mine does ! Anyhow any help would be greatly appreciated ! Im just lost at this point . Oh one more thing maybe someone has a wY to tell what stator is in it if its the updated or a clean looking used one ! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

