Ok so I bought this ski. To try and swap or install the motor in another one . Anyway decided to fix it . Someone has installed a stator and Im not getting any fire. I think that its because it has the original p.v.l cdi but Im not sure . Been trying to find a test procedure for the stator ! I keep finding ones that have different color wires . Than mine does ! Anyhow any help would be greatly appreciated ! Im just lost at this point . Oh one more thing maybe someone has a wY to tell what stator is in it if its the updated or a clean looking used one !