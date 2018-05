Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wr3 650 riva grey pipe help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2013 Location Kauai, hawaii Age 42 Posts 5 Wr3 650 riva grey pipe help just needing a little help with my wr3 water lines im putting a riva grey pipe on a stock 61x it has 5 nipples i think i got them correct just wanna be sure.

2 on intake (outer/inner)

1 on intake side of pipe

1 mid pipe

1 on stinger



also can i run a stock carb or does it require a jetting to be changed

pm me @ 808-634-3584 thanks chad

